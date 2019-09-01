VIDEO: Protesters crash annual KKK cookout, turn them around

MADISON, Ind. (WFLA/CNN) — Protesters showed up at a park in Madison, Indiana to prevent a KKK group from holding its annual picnic.

It was a confrontation that lasted only about 10 minutes.

“The ‘Honorable Sacred Knights’ of the KKK showed up here at the park and were chased out within minutes, because hate has no place here in Madison, Indiana,” a protester said.

Just after 1:30 p.m. the first small motorcade of KKK members arrived, but were quickly met and outnumbered by protesters.

After a war of words, the KKK group left.

“Well, we’re hoping this might have been a good reminder that, guess what, they’re losing steam,” Mary Childress said.

