LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida shoplifter encountered an unexpected obstacle after getting stuck at a locked door, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video recorded on Dec. 7, 2022, showed a man trying to run out of a store in Lauderdale Lakes while carrying a bunch of clothing.

Deputies said the man had entered at 8:15 p.m. and browsed for 30 minutes before making a dash for it. However, the store was about to close so the door was locked.

“Once the thief attempted to open the door, it would not budge,” the sheriff’s office said. “He became enraged and yelled for the stunned employees to open the door. He dropped the clothing that was in his hands and forcefully kicked the door.”

According to deputies, an employee was about to unbolt the door for the thief to leave before the man figured out how to do it himself, but before he left, he pushed one of the employees to the ground, picked up the stolen clothes, and drove off in a red truck.

The sheriff’s office said the thief stole almost $200 in merchandise.

If you know who the thief is, call BSO Det. Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS (8477) on a mobile phone, or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.