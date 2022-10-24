FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after officers said a man attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl.

According to the police department, two concerning incidents occurred last week involving a suspicious male and the young girl. Based on the information police have at this time, they said, “it appeared that an unknown white male approached a 10-year-old girl on Wednesday morning while she was on her way to school.”

Police said the man attempted to lure the girl by offering candy, money and other items, which she declined. The suspect then attempted to grab her, according to officers, but she was able to run away.

The second incident happened Thursday morning, police said. According to officers, the girl was approached by the same man while on her way to school, this time on foot. Officials said the girl immediately ran away towards the school and away from the man.

“These incidents are a great concern to us and we need your help finding the person responsible,” the police department said in a post on its Facebook page. “Due to the circumstances, we are considering a possible attempted abduction.”

The suspect is described as a white man around 30 to 40 years old with brown hair. He is approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall. According to police, the girl described the man as driving a black cargo-style “big van” with possible damage to the rear end. The van has sliding doors but does not have windows on the doors.

Police said actual suspect details may vary, and that the current description is based on the information they currently have.

Anyone that recognizes the man or van, or if anyone has video of either incidents, is asked to contact Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559.