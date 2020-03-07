VIDEO: Malfunction causes red wine to flow from faucets in Italy

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Giorgia Mezzacqui)

(CNN) – No one likes plumbing issues, but this one people might not mind.

A malfunction at a winery sent 1,000 liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes in the northern Italian town of Castelvetre on Wednesday.

The wine flowed from faucets and shower heads for a few hours.

Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.

The town’s deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis has hit residents of northern Italy especially hard.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss