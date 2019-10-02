VIDEO: Iceberg bigger than Los Angeles breaks off Antarctic shelf

Imagine the city of Los Angeles just floating out in the ocean. Well, that is how big this iceberg is.

The 600-square-mile chuck, named D28, broke off the Amery Ice Shelf in Antarctica last week.

Scientists have been watching the area for two decades and expected an iceberg to break off five to ten years ago.

Experts aren’t linking this event to climate change. It is considered part of the ice shelf’s normal cycle.

But the 315 billion ton iceberg could disrupt global shipping, so it will be tracked.

LATEST STORIES: