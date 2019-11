ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)— A hawk was rescued Wednesday after it became stuck in the netting at Top Golf in Orlando.

The hawk was rescued by a team from SeaWorld and Orange County Fire Rescue crews.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the hawk appeared to be in good condition and was getting checked out by veterinarians at Sea World.

Here's the amazing red-tailed hawk rescue that was tangled 50' up in a net at Top Golf on Universal Boulevard. Truly a team effort by @SeaWorld @OCCC @Topgolf & #OCFR Engine 57, Battalion 3 and Captain 3. pic.twitter.com/RAy3lGiMDo — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 20, 2019

