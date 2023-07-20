TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fight broke out last Monday in a Pompano Beach movie theater after two men got into an argument over reserved seats, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Authorities are still searching for the man seen in video who is responsible for hitting a 63-year-old man inside the theater.

The victim claimed he purchased VIP tickets with advanced seating for the movie, but when he showed up, a man and woman were in his seats.

When the victim asked the man to move, the man became aggressive and got in the victim’s face, according to witnesses.

The video, which was released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, shows the moment the verbal altercation turned physical. The victim is seen pushing his aggressor before the man repeatedly begins punching the victim’s face while witnesses try to pull him off.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and face and was taken to a nearby hospital.