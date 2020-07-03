VIDEO: Florida man charged after pushing elderly man off elevator to practice social distancing

(WSVN/CNN) – A Florida man is behind bars after injuring an elderly man after pushing him out of an elevator in an attempt to practice social distancing, WSVN reported.

Surveillance video from Portofino Towers in Miami Beach shows Nachum Gross, 72, and his wife standing in an elevator. When the door opened on the 32nd floor, Gerald Steiglitz tries to enter. Gross can be seen holding up two fingers, referring to the elevator’s two-person limit, but Steiglitz tried to come in anyway.

Investigators say Gross pushed the 86-year-old, sending him stumbling into a table. Steiglitz said he was left with a huge bruise on his leg.

Steiglitz said when he tried to get on the elevator, he thought his neighbor of more than 20 years was saying “Hello.”

“I thought this was peace I didn’t know what it meant,” Steiglitz recalled.

He said he wouldn’t have gone to the police if he had simply got an apology from Gross.

Gross was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older.

