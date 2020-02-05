VIDEO: Father of Parkland shooting victim escorted out of gallery during State of the Union

A father of a Parkland, Florida shooting victim was ejected during the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Fred Guttenberg yelled “What about my daughter?!” as President Donald Trump talked about protecting Second Amendment rights.

He was escorted out by a plainclothes officer.

His daughter, Jamie Guttenberg, was among those killed in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas high school shooting.

Fred Guttenberg later regretted his outburst.

He tweeted that he “should not have yelled out,” adding that he owes his family and friends an apology.

Guttenberg added that he will try to “do better” as he pursues gun safety.

