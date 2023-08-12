HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An injured mountain biker was rescued Saturday afternoon by Hillsborough County’s Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office.

Crews received a report around 2:13 p.m. of a man who fell and injured his leg while mountain biking at Alafia River State Park.

Upon arrival, they stabilized the victim but found the trail was too treacherous to walk across with the patient.

That’s when they called in the sheriff’s department’s helicopter to rescue the patient.

S.W.A.T medics lifted the man to safety and transferred him to an air medical transport, who flew him to a local trauma center.

HCFR and HCSO work together to rescue mountain biker

HCFR and HCSO work together to rescue mountain biker

HCFR and HCSO work together to rescue mountain biker

HCFR and HCSO work together to rescue mountain biker

HCFR and HCSO work together to rescue mountain biker

HCFR and HCSO work together to rescue mountain biker

HCFR and HCSO work together to rescue mountain biker

HCFR and HCSO work together to rescue mountain biker

HCFR and HCSO work together to rescue mountain biker

The man is currently in stable condition.