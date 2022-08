MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A timelapse video captured storm clouds moving in on Miramar Beach — which is west of Panama City Beach in the Florida panhandle — on Tuesday.

The video, originally posted to Twitter, shows a shelf of dark gray clouds rolling onto shore as beachgoers pack up and leave.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms were expected to produce 2 to 3 inches of rain, which could cause flash flooding. Storms were expected to continue into Wednesday.