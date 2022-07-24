DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Witnesses described the chaotic scene that overtook their Sunday afternoon trip to Daytona Beach. A car ended up in the ocean after its driver suffered a medical emergency.

Nicole and Jack Mathis told WESH 2 News that they were on the beach when they heard a crash behind them. A white sedan smashed through a toll booth and continued onto the beach before coming to a stop in the ocean.

The Mathis’ found an unconscious man behind the wheel of the car, with his family trapped inside. Beachgoers moved quickly to push the car out of the water so it wouldn’t float away.

According to the WESH report, multiple people were taken to the hospital to get checked out, including a child who was hit by the car in the water.