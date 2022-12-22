TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting into the holiday spirit after “Santa” left gifts in the locker room Thursday.

Bucs’ tight end Kyle Rudolph shared on social media that wide receiver Mike Evans became Santa Claus ahead of Sunday night’s Christmas game.

“Santa came to the facility!!,” Rudolph captioned the video.

The Buccaneers’ Twitter page shared Rudolph’s video that showed the whole locker room filled with electric scooters. Each scooter was decked out with a bag and a tag that had every player’s name on it.

.@MikeEvans13_ gifted the ENTIRE team scooters for the holidays 🛴🎅



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Christmas night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.