VIDEO: Body cam video released of police arresting “bride” for DUI

MARANA, AZ. (KPNX/KTVK) – Police in Arizona officially released the body cam video from a call they responded to what they thought was an accident involving a nervous bride-to-be. Instead, the woman ended up being arrested for DUI.

”I just want to get to my wedding,” Amber Young said to Marana police.

Police had pulled her aside after being involved in a three-car crash. Young denied numerous times to officers she had anything to drink.

Dressed in her “wedding gown,” Young was given a field sobriety test, which she redid a second time.

The body camera caught Young walking off the line and stumbling. Officers ended up arresting her and later did a blood test which came back positive.

“Do you think you should have been driving today?” the officer asked.

Young responded, “I think that I’m getting married today and I wasn’t really sure what I’m supposed to be doing today.”

However, Young didn’t make it to the altar that day, not because of her arrest, but because she didn’t have a wedding to go to in the first place.

Young pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and criminal damage from the crash. She also served two days in jail, seven on house arrest and is currently on probation.

The incident happened in March 2018.