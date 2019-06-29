VIDEO: Beachgoer captures ‘manatee love fest’ on Anclote Island

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer is a great time to go to the beach and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather we’ve been experiencing. It’s also a great time for spotting wildlife in their natural element.

One viewer got to witness a sea cow party on Anclote Island Friday afternoon.

In the video, you can hear viewer, Richard Mark Lennon, calling the encounter a “manatee love fest.”

Manatee mating season is officially in full swing. So remember, if you find a group of manatees gathered in shallow waters thrashing around like the one Lennon saw, don’t worry they aren’t hurt or in danger.