Breaking News
Arrest made in deadly mosque shooting in Tampa
Live Now
Track storms with MAX Defender 8 radar

VIDEO: Beachgoer captures ‘manatee love fest’ on Anclote Island

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer is a great time to go to the beach and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather we’ve been experiencing. It’s also a great time for spotting wildlife in their natural element.

One viewer got to witness a sea cow party on Anclote Island Friday afternoon.

In the video, you can hear viewer, Richard Mark Lennon, calling the encounter a “manatee love fest.”

Manatee mating season is officially in full swing. So remember, if you find a group of manatees gathered in shallow waters thrashing around like the one Lennon saw, don’t worry they aren’t hurt or in danger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss