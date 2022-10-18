TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Little Red,” an endangered red panda recently born at Paradise Wildlife Park in England still doesn’t have a name, but seems to be developing well, according to zookeepers.

Video provided by TMX shows Little Red, born on July 16 to mother Tilly, just one month after the cub’s father died.

The video was shared by the zoo, located in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire. It shows the young cub venturing outside for the first time back in August.

Tilly can be see carrying Little Red by the scruff of the neck as they go inside their nest box after the cub’s first adventure.

Earlier this month, the zoo said that Little Red underwent their first health check and was microchipped. Zookeepers were hoping to identify the red panda’s sex to come up with a permanent name, but the cub was “too much of a fidget.”

“Their cheeky personality is definitely coming through and this will have to wait until a later date,” the zoo said.