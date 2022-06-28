WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Supporters of abortion rights climbed a construction crane in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, calling on the federal government to protect access to abortion in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the video above, activists from Women’s March are seen scaling a towering construction crane equipped with helmets and harnesses. They unfurled a banner reading “BIDEN, PROTECT ABORTION” that stayed up for about an hour.

A Women’s March spokeswoman told NBC News that the organization is calling on President Biden to take definitive action to support and protect access to abortion.

The protest shut down streets in the area while police were on the scene. It is unclear what charges the activists could face.

On Twitter, Women’s March said, “The Summer of Rage is just starting, and we aren’t going anywhere until abortion access is protected.”