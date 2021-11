COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — Deputies in Collier County shocked residents at the Immokalee Apartments early Saturday morning as they worked to get a six-foot alligator out from under a parked car.

Video taken by car owner’s grandson showed a trapper having to use a pole to drag out the gator from underneath the car.

NBC affiliate WBBH said the struggle with the alligator lasted for a couple of minutes until it was captured.

It has since been relocated.