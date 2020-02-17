‘Vexit’: West Virginia Republicans encourage conservative Virginia counties to secede

News

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — After the newly Democrat-controlled Virginia legislature removed Lee-Jackson Day, ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, and considered new gun regulations, some West Virginia Republicans are encouraging conservative counties in Virginia to secede from the commonwealth.

“That’s a pretty dramatic move and maybe they’re making a statement to their state house in Richmond — that we matter, too,” West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

It’s called “Vexit” and Capito says she’ll support anyone who wants to come over.

“We’ll welcome them to West Virginia. We are very warm and welcoming state and the chance to expand our state would be great,” Capito said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is also an outspoken supporter. The last time something like this happened was during the Civil War when West Virginia broke away from Virginia to avoid the Confederacy.

“Even if we disagree on certain issues, there’s ways we’ll still come back together,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said.

He believes it’s important to stick together, even when people disagree.

“I think some of these counties ought [to] wait and actually see what the General Assembly actually enacts and what the governor actually signs into law before acting precipitously,” Warner said.

Any boundary change would require approval by the Virginia legislature, a move both Virginia and West Virginia lawmakers see as unlikely.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa"

Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship"

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy"

Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later"

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two hurt following car explosion"

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa"

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss