TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A World War II veteran hit a huge milestone last week.

Sallie Amato was a World War II sergeant in the Marine Corps in 1943 and she just turned 100 years old.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, Amato said she enlisted in the Marine Corps because she saw a poster that said, “Be a Marine. Free a Marine to Fight.”

Her job was to play the bugle, belting out at sunset, chow calling at lunch, and reveille in the morning.

WESH reporter Michelle Meredith lent Amato her trumpet, as Amato demonstrated how she would march with the instrument during her time in the Marine Corps.

As for her secret to a long life? Be happy.

According to WESH, Amato also said she owes her health to good genes, and not smoking or drinking.

“It makes me feel so proud to have been a part of that and I thank you for the opportunity to say veterans, thank you,” Amato said.