Veteran had no family, so public is invited to Sarasota funeral

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The public is invited to attend a Naples veteran’s funeral Tuesday in Sarasota, as the man had no immediate family.
Edward K. Pearson passed August 31. He was 80 years old.
Because Pearson had no immediate family to come to his funeral, the public is welcome to attend.
His public service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
The cemetery is located at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota.
