Live Now
Max Defender 8: Tornado watch in Tampa Bay area

Veteran admitted to hospice shares one last moment with his dog

News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque veteran recieved a surprise during a difficult time Friday.

Veteran John Vincent was admitted into a hospice center this week. Since Vincent has no family, his beloved dog Patch had to be surrendered to Animal Welfare.

Vincent wanted to see patch one last time. So Animal Welfare dropped by with his dog Thursday to create this heartwarming moment between the two.

Patch is now looking for a new home.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss