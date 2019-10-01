Verdict expected in Dallas officer charged with shooting neighbor

DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a man who was fatally shot in his apartment by a Dallas police officer say the jury at the officer’s murder trial asked about the castle doctrine defense presented in the case.

The doctrine enshrined in Texas law gives a resident the right to use deadly force to defend themselves or their home if they reasonably believe that it’s immediately necessary.

Amber Guyger testified that she thought she was in her own apartment when she killed Botham Jean in his home in September 2018.

The jurors also had questions about the definition of manslaughter.

Daryl Washington, an attorney for Jean’s family, said Tuesday that the judge told the jurors to rely on the guidance they were given Monday after closing arguments.

LATEST STORIES: