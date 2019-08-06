Vehicle hits pedestrian on 17th Street in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Sarasota Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of 17th Street near University Place.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
17th Street is down to one lane as troopers investigate.
