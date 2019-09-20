Vehicle hits, kills woman on MLK Blvd. in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Tampa.
The incident occurred on State Road 574, just west of Clewis Avenue early Friday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 58-year-old Tampa woman was walking northbound across the roadway and went in front 2001 Hyundai Sonata.
The vehicle hit the woman, who was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where she later died. Her name was not released.
Charges are pending, according to the report.
