Veggies that promote good heart health| Bloom Heart Walk Special

Alexandra Fucarino a Clinical Nutrition Specialist at Tampa General Hospital based in Tampa, Florida, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an easy recipe to promote heart health.



Rosemary Balsamic Roasted Vegetables:



• Cooking spray

• 1/2 pound Brussels sprouts, brown ends trimmed off and cut in half

• 1/2 medium cauliflower (cut into florets)

• 4 medium carrots (sliced)

• 1/2 pound turnips (peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes)

• 1/2 pound beets (peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes)

• 1/3 pound sweet potatoes (peeled, cut into 3/4-inch cubes, optional)

• 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 teaspoons no-calorie sweetener (granulated)

• 2-3 tablespoons fresh, chopped rosemary

OR

• 2-3 teaspoons dried rosemary

• 2 medium garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

Tip: Click on step to mark as complete.

1. Preheat the oven to 375˚F.

2. Lightly spray 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

3. Place all the vegetables in a large bowl.

4. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, no-calorie sweetener, rosemary, garlic, onion powder, pepper and salt. Pour over the vegetable mixture, tossing to coat.

5. Pour the vegetable mixture into the baking dish. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, stirring once, or until all the vegetables are tender when easily pierced with a fork

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

