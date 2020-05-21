Vegas resort offering complimentary stay for essential workers

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, fireworks for New Year’s Eve erupt over the Strip in Las Vegas. Regulators say Nevada’s largest casinos reaped more than $2 billion from gambling, room rentals, food and beverage sales, and other customer offerings during the 2019 fiscal year. The Nevada Gaming Control Board annual “gaming abstract” issued Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, looked at financial information from 290 casinos grossing $1 million or more from gambling during the 12-month span ending last June 30. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is offering a free night for essential workers.

The resort says they are honoring essential workers with the complimentary stay.

Those considered eligible for the complimentary night include:

Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies

Healthcare services

Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations

Public utilities

Trash collection

Home maintenance/repair services

Auto repair services & trucking service centers

Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores

Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities

Post offices & shipping outlets

Gas stations & truck stops

Banks & financial institutions

Veterinary services & pet stores

Laundromats & dry cleaners

Food processing

Agriculture, livestock & feed mills

Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations

Public transportation

Air transportation

Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments

Educators, childcare centers and daycares

The hotel is imposing a limit of only one complimentary night per essential worker. The offer is valid on stays until 12/29/20 but it must be booked before 8/31/20.