PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A night manager at a Vancouver Arby’s, arrested recently on child porn charges, also allegedly urinated into a milkshake mix at least twice, Vancouver police said Saturday.

Steven Sharp was booked into the Clark County Jail on nine separate charges after allegedly confessing to detectives he downloaded and distributed child porn and had a sexual interest in children. Sharp, who said he worked as the night manager at Arby’s, allegedly confessed to detectives when they talked with him on May 10.

When investigators got a search warrant for his digital devices, they said they found a video of Sharp urinating into a milkshake mix. Sharp allegedly confessed that he did it at least twice “for sexual gratification,” officials said.

The alleged incidents happened on October 30-31, 2021, officials said. Investigators want to talk with anyone who has a receipt or a verified transaction from that Arby’s on those dates. People are urged to contact Detective Robert Givens at robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us.

Neither Arby’s nor its franchisee were aware of Sharp’s “abhorrent actions,” investigators with the Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit said. Arby’s told sister station KOIN 6 News Sunday that Sharp is no longer employed there.

Sharp is facing four counts of possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, four counts of dealing depictions of minor engage in sexually explict conduct and one count of second-degree assault

More investigation is being done on Sharp’s digital devices, authorities said.