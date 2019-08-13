Valrico carjacking and murder suspect tries to hang himself in jail, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of killing a man after carjacking his vehicle was hospitalized Tuesday after a reported suicide attempt at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said James Hanson went into a yard during recreational shower time with a sheet that he had hid under a towel.

Deputies said Hanson tied the sheet to a basketball goal in the recreational area. Officers found him hanging from the goal and performed life-saving measures, the sheriff’s office said.

Hanson was taken to Tampa General Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Hanson was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 6 death of 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil.

Deputies said Hanson robbed a bank on State Road 60 right before Korattiyil pulled his white Lexus SUV into the parking lot.

Hanson allegedly carjacked the vehicle at gunpoint and drove off with Korattiyil inside.

After leading deputies on a pursuit, Hanson crashed the vehicle and was apprehended. Korattiyil, however, was nowhere to be found.

Hours later, deputies found his body behind The Sacred Heart Knanaya Catholic Community Center, less than five minutes away from the bank.

Korattiyil and his family were members of the parish.

Investigators say Hanson has a lengthy criminal history, which includes arrests for assault, forgery, larceny, grand theft, trespassing, and robbery with a firearm.

In 2002, Hanson was sentenced to life in prison for putting a gun in a teller’s face. But the sentence did not stand.

After filing multiple appeals, Hanson was released from prison in July after serving 15 years.

