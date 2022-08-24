TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rep. Val Demings spoke in Tampa on Wednesday after winning the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Demings will face Sen. Marco Rubio in November.

Demings launched the campaign’s “Running to Win” bus tour, as well as opened her campaign office in Ybor City.

“We’re going to win on November 8th,” Demings said.

Demings considers Tampa Bay important to her campaign.

“I will go into places where most politicians will not go because it’s about talking to the voters about things that matter to them,” Demings said. “Tampa Bay of course is important.”

Demings says, unlike Rubio, she will protect constitutional rights, like a woman’s right to choose.

“My opponent thinks it’s OK for a 10-year-old girl to be forced to carry the seed of her rapist or sexual abuser,” Demings said. “I believe that is disgraceful.”

The former Orlando Police Chief criticized her opponent, saying he hasn’t done anything to address gun violence.

“We should not sit back and watch 1st graders, 4th graders, high school, college-aged, people at a concert, nightclub in my district in Orlando, people in church, a grocery store in Buffalo being gunned down and doing nothing about it,” Demings said.

Meanwhile, Rubio attacked Demings’ record Wednesday night.

“She’s never passed a single bill, not one,” Rubio said.

Over the next week, Demings will travel across the state to meet with voters and speak about her fight to beat Rubio in November.



