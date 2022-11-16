CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFLA) – In the wake of a mass shooting that left three football players dead and one injured, along with another student, the University of Virginia announced the final home has been canceled.

The school’s athletic department decided to cancel Saturday’s home finale against Coastal Carolina after Sunday night’s shooting resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

According to ESPN, running back Mike Hollins, along with another student was shot during the incident. Hollins currently remains in the hospital after being shot in the back. The other student remains in good condition.

Chandler was a junior wide receiver and kick returner for the team. Before coming to UVA, he was a wide receiver and kick returner at the University of Wisconsin for two years. He had yet to take the field for UVA.

Davis, another junior and wide receiver for UVA came to the university from South Carolina, where he played wide receiver and safety at Woodland High School. In 2020, he finished his freshman season with the second-most average yards per reception in the nation. He didn’t play the following year in 2021, due to an injury.

Perry, a Florida native, was a junior linebacker and defensive end. He was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Gulliver Prep in Miami.

Former Virginia football player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is the suspected shooter. He was arrested on Monday and was denied bond during a court hearing on Wednesday, ESPN stated.

A decision on if the final game of the season for Saturday, Nov. 26, against Virginia Tech has not been made at this time, the university said in a statement.

Tickets for the Coastal Carolina game will be refunded at a later time.

The university also canceled the men’s basketball game against Northern Iowa on Monday night.