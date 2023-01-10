TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The long-awaited “Porter Family Indoor Practice Facility” opened Tuesday at the University of South Florida Campus.

University trustees, staff, coaches, and athletes gathered on the 100-yard artificial turf field for the dedication.

USF football player Gerry Bohanon said, “It doesn’t get any better than this.”

He explained, “This helps with recruiting. For young guys to come in from high school, transfers, just to come see this and know that you can come in here and practice each and every day. You can come here on your own, come and work out with your guys, come here and compete every day. It’s a great feeling.”

According to leaders with the athletic program, the 88,000-square-foot facility will support all student-athletes at USF.

The complex is equipped with locker rooms, a video work area, and an outdoor plaza.

Head football coach Alex Golesh said, “What’s reinvigorating is the commitment of everyone to go and be elite. The resources that are being put forth are giving us the ability to actually go and be elite. The only thing we’ve talked about with our football program, our coaches, our staff is what’s next.”

Student-athletes said the new complex is an opportunity.

USF volleyball player Makayla Washington described, “This new facility is a huge stepping stone in the future of USF, not only for the current athletes but for the current recruiting classes that are coming in and will take up our shoes.”