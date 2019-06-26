USF evacuates building after people inside complain of illness

Just after 12:30 people inside the Interdisciplinary Sciences building at U.S.F. began feeling lightheaded.

Someone pulled a fire alarm.

” We had people getting sick and they immediately had people in to work on it,” said Mary Mangiapia who works at U.S.F. and was in the room when people began feeling ill.

The science building has gas lines and chemicals for research, but Mangiapia says she didn’t smell anything the air.

“There was not a smell that I was aware of and we have gas lines in there that have a distinct smell and it didn’t smell like that,” said Mangiapia.

Tampa Fire Rescue tested the air quality, but found no issues.

They transported one person to the hospital and monitored six others at the scene including Mangiapia.

” I think I may be feeling it a little, but as long as my students are okay then I’m okay,” said Mangiapia.

After a complete check of the building students and faculty were allowed to return inside about an hour later.

Tampa Fire Rescue now believes the people feeling light headed were feeling the effects of the extreme heat outside.