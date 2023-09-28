Tampa (BLOOM) – Researchers at the University of South Florida’s (USF) St. Petersburg campus have been granted a five-year award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute on Aging. The grant will fund the continuation of the Active Mind study, which aims to mitigate the risk of dementia through computerized brain training.

Seeking Participants for Landmark Study

The study is currently recruiting volunteers who are 65 years of age or older, or those with mild cognitive impairment. The research aims to include a diverse participant base, especially encouraging African American and Hispanic American individuals to enroll. These demographic groups are at an elevated risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Interested volunteers can visit www.activemindstudy.com or call (727) 873-4090 for more information.

The Urgency of Dementia Research

Dementia prevention remains a public health priority, particularly as no verified treatments exist to cure Alzheimer’s disease, the most prevalent form of dementia affecting over 5 million Americans. The Active Mind study endeavors to provide empirical evidence to fill this treatment gap.

Building on Previous Successes

Prior research from the study’s scientists has suggested that specialized computerized brain training could potentially reduce dementia risk by 29-48% over a decade. However, the researchers aim to validate these findings further through the Active Mind study.

“Research suggests that delaying the onset of dementia by just a single year could result in millions of fewer cases over the next 30 years,” says Jennifer O’Brien, Associate Professor of Psychology at USF St. Petersburg and a lead investigator of the study.

Collaborative Effort

The Active Mind study is a collaborative research effort involving several prestigious institutions besides USF, including the University of Florida, Clemson University, and the University of California San Francisco, in conjunction with the University of Minnesota and Posit Science Corporation.

What Participants Can Expect

Enrolled participants will be required to attend in-person study visits over a two-year period and complete a minimum of 40 hours of computerized exercises. In return, they will receive a complimentary iPad®. The study will take place at the USF St. Petersburg and Tampa campuses.

For those interested in contributing to this vital research, visit www.activemindstudy.com or contact the study team at (727) 873-4090.