USDA moving forward with new SNAP regulations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it’s moving full steam ahead with new regulations to get food stamps, saying they will close loopholes and stop fraud.

“We’re going to continue moving as quickly as we can to restore integrity,” USDA Food Nutrition and Consumer Services Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps said.

That’s despite objections from Democrats, who call the changes cruel.

“They are hurtful and they are an assault on poor people,” Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, said in January. “How do you take food from hungry children?”

She and other opponents argue the three new policies, which require states to enforce stricter eligibility requirements for public benefits, will eventually kick 4 million Americans off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, including kids reliant on the free or reduced lunch program.

“That’s a bit of a misconception,” Lipps rebutted. “None of our rules kick anybody off the program.”

He said in most cases, filling out a one-page application will keep kids on lunch programs.

But the new rules mean some will lose their SNAP benefits. The USDA says they are meant to prevent misuse of the system.

“There’s no asset test, so millionaires can legally come on the program and access those benefits,” Lipps said.

He admitted, however, there is no actual data showing that’s happening.

“The millionaire is certainly anecdotal. We don’t have evidence on the asset of the individuals coming on to the food stamp program through broad-based categorical eligibility because we don’t ask people about their assets,” he said.

Several states are suing the Trump administration to prevent the changes, the first of which are new work requirements set to take effect in April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday"

Dunkin' Donuts burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts burglary"

the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday"

Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game"

Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money"

3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete"

New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary"

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex"

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer"

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing"

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss