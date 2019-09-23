LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

US: Soldier talked of killing activists, bombing network

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Prosecutors say a U.S. Army soldier shared bomb-making instructions online and also discussed killing activists and bombing a news network.

The Justice Department says Monday that Jarrett William Smith was charged with distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction. The 24-year-old was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas.

Prosecutors say Smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning “antifa” activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cell phone. They say he also said on Facebook that he was interested in traveling to Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group known as Azov Batallion.

Court papers say Smith also suggested targeting a major news network with a car bomb.

The news network was not identified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss