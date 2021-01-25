LIVE NOW /
US judge blocks release of ‘Zip tie guy’ in Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/NBC) — A federal judge has blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

This photo provided by Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tenn., shows Eric Gavelek Munchel. Munchel has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tenn. via AP)

The judge in Washington, D.C., on Sunday set aside a lower court’s order concerning the release of Eric Munchel of Nashville pending a review.

The lower court judge determined Friday that Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public.

Munchel is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, conspiracy and civil disorder. He faces up to 20 years if convicted.

A photo captured by a Getty Images photographer shows Mundel in the Senate chamber during the attack on the Capitol. The FBI said the woman in the photo is his mother, Lisa Eisenhart. Eisenhart was arrested on multiple charges, including conspiring with her son to violate federal statues.

