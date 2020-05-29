UPS adds peak delivery surcharge due to increased shipping, costs during pandemic

(CNN) – The pandemic is forcing UPS to add peak surcharges to certain US domestic packages.

For instance, customers who have ordered oversized items from Amazon or Best Buy may be paying a premium.

United Parcel Service says it is experiencing an unprecedented demand for shipping and higher costs due to COVID-19.

Typically, peak surcharges occur only during busy online holiday shopping periods like Christmas.

This is the first time in the e-commerce era that UPS has been compelled to add surcharges.

The new rates will take effect May 31.

UPS says the peak surcharges are subject to change and peak periods could be extended or changed.

