UPDATE: Escaped inmate caught in Columbia County

TAMPA (WFLA) – NBC affiliate WJHG says James Bolding has been found by the Florida Department of Corrections and was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol. He was caught in Columbia County.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Police are looking for an escaped inmate out of Sneads Florida.

Sneads police say James Bolding, Jr., 49, is a prison inmate and was last seen at the Wastewater Treatment Facility in Sneads. They say Bolding stole a city work vehicle while on work release detail. They say a city worker reported the incident when he realized the inmate and vehicle were gone.

The Department of Florida Corrections, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Chattahoochee Police Department, Blountstown Police Department, Florida Department of Transportation, and the Florida Highway Patrol are aware and on the look out.