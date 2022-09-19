It’ll now be up to the State Attorney's Office to decide if the shooter was justified or not

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Family of the University of Tampa student who was shot and killed over the weekend said it was his 19th birthday.

Family members identified him as Cason Senfield, of Buffalo, NY. Senfield was studying finance at UT. His friends are planning a candlelight vigil to honor their friend.

The shooting happened less than a half a mile away from UT’s campus on Saturday morning outside Senfield’s home.

“We’re just trying to figure out what happened and hope Carson is in a great place,” cousin Andrew Senfield said.

Andrew said his cousin loved his family and friends.

Photo provided by the Senfield family

“Great kid somebody that everyone wanted to be around. He was the sweetest guy and always cared about other people. We’ve been actually sharing a bunch of stories of him this morning,” he said.

Tampa Police said Senfield was out on South Howard with friends when he got into an Uber that brought him near his home on West Arch Street. Investigators said he got out, then tried to get into another car on Saturday after 1 a.m. Investigators said the driver inside that car alleges he was in fear of his life and shot and killed Seinfeld.

Police said the shooter has not been arrested and is cooperating with police. It will now be up to the State Attorney’s Office to decide if the shooter was justified or not.

“Factors to take into consideration: exactly what was this man doing, was he getting into the car and if he looked like he was attack this individual or was he just trying to get into the car because if he never gets into the car and never crosses the threshold — I don’t know how the individuals who shot the deceased could say he was acting in self-defense,” said Roger Futerman, Criminal Defense Attorney.

Fueterman said Florida has a strong stand-your-ground law meaning you do not have to retreat.

“It’s odd that someone is sitting in the car at 1:20 in the morning middle of the night having a gun sitting with him ready to go,” he said.

Senfield was a Buffalo native going to school in Tampa leaving both communities in mourning with many unanswered questions.

“From the moment I met the kid, the brightest light in the room I mean Carson could make anyone laugh at any moment,” said Jacob Skintges, friend. “I just want everyone to remember him as that because that’s what he was.”

The Senfield family is creating a scholarship legacy fund in their loved one’s memory.