ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The holidays are right around the corner, and to celebrate, Universal Orlando launched an all-new ticket offer just for Florida residents!

The new exclusive ticket offer gives residents two days of park fun for the price of a one-day ticket. According to Universal, the “Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” includes admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

Florida residents looking to plan a holly jolly getaway can use the special offer to experience Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration. The festivities kick off on Nov. 17 and run daily until Sunday, Dec. 31.

With Universal’s “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, chatting with the Grinch during “Grinchmas,” and fazing at the floats and larger-than-life balloons during the park’s Holiday Parade, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information or to purchase the new ticket offer, follow this link.