Universal announces ‘Epic’ new theme park for Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – An “epic” new theme park is coming to Orlando, Universal officials announced on Thursday.

After years of rumors, Universal Orlando has finally revealed plans for their new park, Universal’s Epic Universe.

What is included in “Epic Universe?” Universal’s CEO said it will be more than another theme park.

The Universe will create 14,000 jobs and change the theme park landscape as we know it, according to Universal.

The area will include hotels, shops and restaurants. The base rate of pay for those who work there will be $15 an hour.

WESH 2 News has been digging up plans filed with the county that indicate Universal was planning a fourth theme park.

