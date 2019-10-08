United flight turns around over Gulf, makes emergency landing in Tampa

Live Now
TAMPA (WFLA) — A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport Tuesday morning after a passenger smelled smoke in the cabin.

The emergency landing was out of an ‘abundance of caution,’ a United Airlines spokesperson told WFLA, and no smoke was found in the cabin.

The flight left Orlando at 9:07 a.m. and was on its way to Houston. According to Flight Aware, the plane turned around in the the middle of the Gulf of Mexico and landed at TIA around 10:45 a.m.

The airplane will be kept on the ground to go through a mechanical check. All passengers were transported to an alternate United Airline plane.

