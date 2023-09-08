TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Uber has just launched a new product that allows parents to invite their teens to create a specialized Uber account in Tampa.

Teens will be able to request their own rides and order food under parental supervision. New safety features have also been built in for their experience.

To set up a teen’s account, parents will have to invite their teenagers to create an account where they will complete a mandatory onboarding process.

Some safety features set up by Uber include live trip and delivery tracking, PIN verification, RideCheck, audio recording, expanded communication, and access to Uber’s Safety Line.

Courtesy: Uber

Teen-friendly Uber Eats will also be available, which filters out items that they are not old enough to purchase and allows parents to see every item they order.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers,” Mariana Esteves, Product Manager at Uber said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in more cities across the US, with key safety features built into the heart of the experience … We’re committed to helping keep teens safe and getting families moving.”

The new expansion is available in 250 cities in 49 states. The initiative launched in 2022 in Canada and has since traveled south to the state in early 2023.

Starting Friday, Tampa residents will receive an email from Uber about this new program.

To celebrate the launch, Uber is offering 40% off rides for teens for their first three trips during the first month they sign up. The offer is available from Sept. 8 to Jan. 14 and expires within 30 days of sign-up.

For more information, visit Uber’s teen account information page.