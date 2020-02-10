US Supreme Court to hear appeal on Louisiana abortion law

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an appeal next month on a Louisiana abortion law that many believe could be an opportunity for the justices to revisit the Roe v. Wade decision.

The high court will have to determine whether a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital less than 30 miles away is constitutional.

Federal lawmakers are also watching the case closely… including Louisiana’s own Sen. John Kennedy.  

“Make sure that women’s healthcare and the healthcare of the unborn is a top priority.”

He hopes the Supreme Court upholds the law, especially because he is pushing legislation that would require admitting privileges at a hospital within 15 miles for abortion providers across the country.

“I wanna be ready with an even stricter federal bill that puts women and children even higher as a priority.”

But abortion rights advocates argue Kennedy’s Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act would have the opposite effect.

“This is not about the safety of pregnant people. This is about shutting down abortion.”

Tarah Demant is the director of the Gender, Sexuality and Identity Program at Amnesty International.

She says the law would force many abortion clinics to close across the country, especially in rural areas.  

“When there are abortion restrictions, rates of abortions go up. The difference is they’re much more dangerous and maternal death also goes up.”

The Supreme Court struck down a similar Texas law in 2016, but the makeup of the bench has changed significantly since then.

Demant and Kennedy likely won’t know the fate of Louisiana’s abortion law until the summer.

