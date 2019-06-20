U.S. suicide rates up 33% since 1999, research says

(CNN) – New research finds the suicide rate in the United States has risen 33 percent from nearly 20 years ago.

That’s according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

They announced Thursday that suicide rates increased significantly among people ages 15 to 64. That’s up from 11 per 100,000 people in 1999 to 14 per 100,000 people in 2017.

That’s the highest level since World War II.

Also, according to the research, those who identify as American Indian or Alaska Natives had the highest increase among all race and ethnicity groups.

The data came from deaths in the US from the national vital statistics system’s multiple cause of death files.

The latest findings fall in line with a separate study, published in the medical journal JAMA on Tuesday.

