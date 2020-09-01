U.S. Marshals rescue 25 missing children in Ohio

News

by: Jen Steer

Posted: / Updated:

(More on our latest featured missing person in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals recovered 25 missing and endangered children over the past 20 days as part of Operation Safety Net.

The children, between the ages of 13 and 18, were located in Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Euclid, Willoughby and even Miami. According to the Marshals, about one fourth of the cases were related to human trafficking or prostitution.

Operation Safety Net involves the U.S. Marshals, the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, the East Cleveland Police Department and the Newburgh Heights Police Department. It’s also a partnership with FOX 8 News.

Anyone with information on missing kids should call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss