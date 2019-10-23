U.S. House passes bill to make animal cruelty a felony

WASHINGTON (CNN/WFLA) — House lawmakers have passed a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony.

The so-called “PACT Act” specifically bans crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals, among other things. It would also allow officials to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines.

According to it’s co-sponsor, republican congressman Vern Buchanan, it would also close a big loophole. His office says the bill would specifically ban animal cruelty recorded on video.

Previous laws have criminalized creating and selling those videos, but not the acts of cruelty in them.

Another co-sponsor of the bill, democrat Ted Deutch, says the legislation sends a clear message that our society does not accept animal cruelty.

