This Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, photo shows a Delta Air Lines airplane on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York. Delta Air Lines, Inc. reports earnings Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary technological outage at various air ports of entry across the country.

CBP tweeted that officers are continuing to process international travelers using alternative methods until their systems go back online.

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

The Los Angeles Airport said it deployed its team of Guest Experience Members to help CBP process guests until the systems go back online.

LATEST STORIES: