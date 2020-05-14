Breaking News
Tyson Foods to cut prices on some beef products as grocery store prices soar

In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. Tyson Foods, the world’s largest meat producer, said Monday, Nov. 23, 2009, it lost money in its fiscal fourth quarter primarily on a hefty goodwill impairment charge.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

(CNN) – Tyson Foods says it is cutting prices on some of its meat products, but only for the rest of this week.

From now until Saturday, the company says it will discount its meats by 20% to 30%, including chuck and round roasts as well as some ground beef products.

The discount comes as reports show prices at grocery stores across the US are rising.

The cost of groceries overall increased by more than 2.5% last month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

